County gains glance of District Court hikes
Matagorda County Commissioners accepted the filing of the 23rd District Court order for salary payments for the court coordinator and the court reporter.
The approvals, which came during Monday’s regular meeting of the Matagorda County Commissioner’s Court, does not bind the county to these salaries but just allows the county to see these figures to work with during the upcoming budget process.
According to Matagorda County Attorney Denise Fortenberry, the figures presented to commissioners are what District Judge Ben Hardin would like to see these two positions paid for their service that is now split between Wharton and Matagorda counties solely.
“This does not lock us in to these figures,” Fortenberry said. “The Commissioners Court will determine the pay rate and how to fit into next year’s budget process.”
According to the documents presented to commissioner’s court, Wharton County would pay $25,816 a year for the court coordinator and Matagorda County would pay $22,893 a year beginning Sept. 1.
Wharton County would pay $49,845 a year for the court reporter and Matagorda County would pay $44,202 a year beginning Sept. 1.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 891 June 10, it changed the geographical jurisdiction of the 23rd District Court as it currently stands.
The bill, which has now been signed into law, will remove Brazoria County from the tri-county jurisdiction that the court currently serves. For centuries, the 23rd District Court served Brazoria, Wharton and Matagorda counties.
In February of this year, Matagorda County Commissioners approved a resolution against the Senate Bill considering it would place a “huge financial burden on Matagorda and Wharton counties.”
With the bill now being signed into law, Matagorda and Wharton counties will have to split the costs to run the 23rd District Court.
District Judge Ben Hardin lashed out over the decision to change the court’s boundaries.
“The Texas Legislature and the Brazoria County Commissioners Court have destroyed 183 years of Texas history by banishing the 23rd District Court from Brazoria County where Texas history began in 1836,” Hardin said in a statement issued June 18. “The reasons stated by them are false and misleading. The real reasons are political and personal.
“The commissioners of Matagorda and Wharton counties were vehemently and vociferously opposed, but their pleas fell on deaf ears. Further, the change is taking effect during the current elected term, which is certainly unconstitutional,” Hardin stated. “The real victim is my court coordinator. She has been a Brazoria County employee for 28 years, but is being forced to retire early because she cannot travel full time to the other counties. My court reporter will continue, but at a reduced salary. The Legislature and the Brazoria County Commissioners should be ashamed.”
“The other two counties would have to cover the costs that Brazoria County currently covers,” Fortenberry said in February.
“This would be a tremendous burden on Matagorda County,” McDonald said during the February meeting. “What Brazoria County is seeking is just a district court for their county.”
Currently, Matagorda County pays 10 percent of the costs for the 23rd District Court but now will have to assume payment of 50 percent of the costs for the court.
The 23rd Judicial District currently meets in Matagorda County the first Mondays in June and December.
The court meets in Wharton County on the first Mondays in July and January.
The court meets in Brazoria County the first Mondays in April and October.
Senate Bill 891 removes Brazoria County from the 23rd Judicial District and creates a 461st Judicial District composed of Brazoria County alone. This new 461st Judicial District would give preference to family law matters with all pending cases in the 23rd District Court from Brazoria to be transferred to the new court if approved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.