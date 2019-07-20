Sam Houston State University Spring 2019 Graduates
HUNTSVILLE, Texas – The following area students received degrees during Spring 2019 commencement ceremonies at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas.
Bay City, TX
Sierra Buffaloe, Bachelor of Science, Plant and Soil Science
Yuzmara Garcia, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Communications
Sweeny, TX
Branden Westbrook, Bachelor of Science, Design and Development
Van Vleck, TX
Allan O’Connell, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
