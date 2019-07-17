Woman arrested for violating protective order
A Bay City woman was arrested for violation of a protective order and burglary of a building — assault as a result of an incident in the 200 block of Ronald Monday, July 15.
At 9:24 p.m., Bay City Police officer Jacob Garon was dispatched to the residence in reference to a burglary that had just occurred.
Upon arrival, Officer Garon, observed blood all around the area. He spoke with the complainant who advised the suspect, identified as Sha’Dasia L. Wilcox, 21, Bay City, had cut herself when she broke out a bedroom window to gain entry to the residence.
The complainant stated he heard glass breaking and went to check when he observed Wilcox assaulting his girlfriend. He grabbed Wilcox and pulled her outside and went to check on his girlfriend.
At that time, Wilcox drove off in a silver vehicle. While Garon was waiting for EMS to arrive and check on the victim, dispatch advised there was a request for EMS to make location at a different residence for Wilcox.
Both Wilcox and the victim were transported to the Matgorda County Regional Emergency Room and treated.
Wilcox was then transported to the Matagorda County Jail and booked in for Violation of Protective Order and Burglary of a Building – Assault.
