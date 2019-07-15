Air Liquide announces $140 million expansion to Bay City plant
Air Liquide has agreed to invest nearly $140 million in its Bay City facility to build a new world-scale Air Separations Unit (ASU) to support a long-term agreement with Gulf Coast Growth Ventures (GCGV). The venture is a 50/50 agreement between ExxonMobil and SABIC.
“This is a real win for our county,” said Mike Ferdinand, Matagorda County Economic Development Corporation executive director. “Air Liquide is clean industry and a major supplier to our existing businesses.” Although the total project is a $140 million investment, $107 million will be a direct investment to Matagorda County, Ferdinand said. “This will be a long term investment in the county that will continue to pay dividends.”
As a new tenant at the Port of Bay City Authority’s property near the OXEA campus, Port Chairman Mike Griffith was thrilled to welcome Air Liquide to Matagorda County, as well.
“The Port of Bay City is pleased to have Air Liquide as a new tenant on Port property with a multi-year lease plus extension options,” said Griffith. They already have assets and customers in our county and hopefully will attract more. Site preparation has started with construction for Phase 1 soon to follow. This will add jobs and tax base to our community as well as revenue to the Port. The site is designed for expansion for Phase 2 and 3 as business increases.”
The agreement is to supply oxygen and nitrogen from its industrial gas pipeline network to GCGV’s planned ethane cracker facility located near Corpus Christi.
Air Liquide will supply 2,000 tons per day of oxygen and 900 tons per day of nitrogen to GCGV’s planned 1.8 million tons per year ethane cracker facility. Air Liquide will also add nearly eight miles of pipeline to connect GCGV to its Gulf Coast Pipeline System, strengthening Air Liquide’s extensive capabilities throughout the Gulf Coast region of the U.S., and its position in the growing industrial basin of Corpus Christi, where it has been present since the mid-1930’s.
In addition to delivering full requirements for oxygen and nitrogen to GCGV’s new petrochemical plant, the production capacity from the Bay City ASU, and its connection to Air Liquide’s expansive pipeline network along the Gulf Coast, will enable Air Liquide to retire older, less efficient assets. By modernizing its asset fleet, Air Liquide provides enhanced competitiveness to its customers over the long term and reduces the carbon intensity of its operations, hence contributing to achieving its 2025 Climate Objectives.
With Air Liquide’s ability to provide large volumes of oxygen and nitrogen via its integrated production and supply network, customers can benefit from a safe, flexible and reliable supply to meet their growing demands.
