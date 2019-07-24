Bay City High School sends 7 to FFA convention
Seven Bay City High School FFA students attended the 91st Texas FFA State Convention in Fort Worth, TX at the Fort Worth Convention Center on July 15-19th. The students attended sessions and served as voting delegates for the Texas FFA.
The students attending were: Ryan Abercrombie, Jonathan Smith, Garrett Dobbs, Blake Quinn, Holland Cobb, Emily Jenkins and Kaila Whitten. BCHS Agriculture teachers Sarah Mirelez and Morgan Campbell also attended the convention.
The 91th annual Texas FFA Convention recorded approximately 13,000 members and guests. Members of the state’s largest agricultural youth leadership organization spent the week attending leadership workshops, participating in events and activities, being recognized for their achievements, and serving as the legislative body for the Texas FFA Association.
The Texas FFA is the nation’s largest state FFA association with a membership of more than 130,000. FFA gives students the opportunity to apply practical classroom knowledge to real world experiences through local, state and national competitions. For more information about the Texas FFA, visit www.mytexasffa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.