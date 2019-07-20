Van Vleck pushes back start date for school
Due to the May hail storm that hit the Van Vleck area, the Van Vleck Independent School District Board of Trustees approved an updated 2019-20 school calendar and moved the starting date for classes at the school to Aug. 19 this coming school year.
“By moving the first day of classes to Aug. 19, it will help our maintenance and roof crews complete needed repairs from the hail storm,” said Van Vleck Superintendent John O’Brien.
Van Vleck ISD also announced that Van Vleck Elementary today has been named to the 2018 - 2019 Honor Roll for its high achievement in student success. The program, presented by Educational Results Partnership, is part of a national effort to identify higher-performing schools and districts that are improving student outcomes. VVES is one of 855 public schools in Texas to be recognized.
The 2018 - 2019 Honor Roll is developed by Educational Results Partnership (ERP), a nonprofit organization that applies data science to help improve student outcomes and career readiness. ERP maintains the nation’s largest database on student achievement and utilizes this data to identify higher-performing schools and districts.
Schools that receive the Honor Roll distinction have demonstrated consistent high levels of student academic achievement, improvement in achievement levels over time, and a reduction in achievement gaps among student populations. For high schools, the Honor Roll recognition also includes measures of college readiness.
“We are honored to be recognized by educational and business leaders as an Honor Roll School,” said Principal Sarah Roper. “We are continually striving to increase academic achievement and improve educational outcomes for all of our students. Our teachers and administrators are fully committed and we are thrilled to see their hard work and dedication produce such positive results.”
“The Honor Roll is the only school and district recognition program in Texas based solely on objective achievement data,” said Marilyn Reznick, ERP board chair. “Our goal is to guide other educators to data-informed best practices for raising student achievement.”
In Texas, the Honor Roll program is supported by numerous businesses and organizations, including the Texas Business Leadership Council, American Automobile Association (AAA) Texas, Macy’s, Wells Fargo, Chevron Corporation and Enterprise Holdings Foundation.
“ERP is all about improving educational equity and promoting career readiness for all students, regardless of their family income, background or ZIP code,” said James Lanich, Ph.D., ERP president and CEO. “These Honor Roll schools and districts are living proof that our students can succeed when schools are committed to removing educational obstacles and accelerating student success. By focusing attention on these bright spots among our schools, we hope to change the conversation from ‘what’s wrong’ to ‘what’s working,’ and encourage others to replicate their success.”
