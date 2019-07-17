USA Swimming Program comes back strong
The USA swimming program is back in the pool and competing once again.
“We’ve revived our USA Swimming program here in Bay City,” said Bob Button. “Our small group of four (4) athletes is affiliated with a team out of Swim Houston Aquatic Center (ShAC).
“You’ll notice a big difference in times, as the SWAT invite was swum in long course meters (LCM) and the ShAC invite was a short course yards (SCY) meet,” Button said.
The following are the results from the SWAT Invitational, Don Cook Natatorium, Sugar Land, June 8-9, 50 meter pool, 775 swimmers.
Megan Moya (11/12 girls)
50 breast - :43.51 – 7th
100 breast – 1:41.52 – 21st
200 free – 3:08.75 – 25th
200 individual medley – 3:36.59 – 32nd
50 free - :38.09 – 37th
100 free – 1:24.23 – 41st
Lucie Frick (13/14 girls)
200 butterfly – 3:27.82 – 14th
50 free - :31.38 – 15th
200 free – 2:37.35 – 22nd
100 butterfly – 1:28.27 – 20th
200 individual medley – 3:06.29 – 23rd
100 free – 1:12.59 – 30th
Oliver Spencer (11/12 boys)
50 free - :27.30 – 1st
50 butterfly - :30.03 – 1st
100 free – 1:03.17 – 1st
200 free – 2:22.04 – 1st
200 individual medley – 2:43.51 – 2nd
50 breast - :41.80 – 3rd
Matthew Brooks (13/14 boys)
200 individual medley – 3:03.73 – 14th
100 breast – 1:35.40 – 15th
50 free - :31.39 – 16th
400 free – 5:40.26 – 17th
200 free – 2:39.06 – 18th
100 free – 1:11.21 – 19th
The following are the results from the ShAC Invitational, Swim Houston Aquatic Center, June 29, 25-yard pool, 166 swimmers.
Megan Moya (11/12 girls)
100 individual medley – 1:23.28 – 15th
Oliver Spencer (11/12 boys)
50 free - :24.85 – 1st
100 free - :55.53 – 1st
50 back - :30.61 – 1st
50 fly - :28.04 – 2nd
100 individual medley – 1:02.97 – 2nd
The team competed at the GULF Age Group Championships in Cypress.
Bay City’s Oliver Spencer (12) qualified for finals in each of his seven (7) events this weekend.
Friday
50 meter butterfly - 1st - :30.69
200 meter individual medley - 13th - 2:41.09
Saturday
200 meter freestyle - 4th - 2:17.47
50 meter freestyle - 2nd - :27.73
Sunday
50 meter backstroke - 9th - :34.32
100 meter freestyle - 3rd - 1:01.30
50 meter breaststroke - 15th - :39.75
“Oliver has been training very well this summer,” Button said. “He was able to put together 14 (7 prelim & 7 final) races in three days while dropping time almost every time he hit the water.
“Improving his overall fitness these past two months helped Oliver go three for three tonight - lifetime bests in each finals swim (50 back, 100 free, & 50 breast),” Button said.
Their next meet will be the Summer Champs meet in Sugar Land July 26-28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.