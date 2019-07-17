USA Swimming Program comes back strong

Pictured are the members of the Bay City USA Swimming Group. Pictured left to right are Oliver Spencer, Matthew Brooks, Megan Moya, and Lucie Frick. Along with a group from Beaumont, Bay City is affiliated with a large Houston-based program known as Swim Houston Aquatics Center (ShAC). (Courtesy photo by Stephanie Koenig)

The USA swimming program is back in the pool and competing once again.

“We’ve revived our USA Swimming program here in Bay City,” said Bob Button. “Our small group of four (4) athletes is affiliated with a team out of Swim Houston Aquatic Center (ShAC).

“You’ll notice a big difference in times, as the SWAT invite was swum in long course meters (LCM) and the ShAC invite was a short course yards (SCY) meet,” Button said.

The following are the results from the SWAT Invitational, Don Cook Natatorium, Sugar Land, June 8-9, 50 meter pool, 775 swimmers.

Megan Moya (11/12 girls)

50 breast - :43.51 – 7th

100 breast – 1:41.52 – 21st

200 free – 3:08.75 – 25th

200 individual medley – 3:36.59 – 32nd

50 free - :38.09 – 37th

100 free – 1:24.23 – 41st

Lucie Frick (13/14 girls)

200 butterfly – 3:27.82 – 14th

50 free - :31.38 – 15th

200 free – 2:37.35 – 22nd

100 butterfly – 1:28.27 – 20th

200 individual medley – 3:06.29 – 23rd

100 free – 1:12.59 – 30th

Oliver Spencer (11/12 boys)

50 free - :27.30 – 1st

50 butterfly - :30.03 – 1st

100 free – 1:03.17 – 1st

200 free – 2:22.04 – 1st

200 individual medley – 2:43.51 – 2nd

50 breast - :41.80 – 3rd

Matthew Brooks (13/14 boys)

200 individual medley – 3:03.73 – 14th

100 breast – 1:35.40 – 15th

50 free - :31.39 – 16th

400 free – 5:40.26 – 17th

200 free – 2:39.06 – 18th

100 free – 1:11.21 – 19th

The following are the results from the ShAC Invitational, Swim Houston Aquatic Center, June 29, 25-yard pool, 166 swimmers.

Megan Moya (11/12 girls)

100 individual medley – 1:23.28 – 15th

Oliver Spencer (11/12 boys)

50 free - :24.85 – 1st

100 free - :55.53 – 1st

50 back - :30.61 – 1st

50 fly - :28.04 – 2nd

100 individual medley – 1:02.97 – 2nd

The team competed at the GULF Age Group Championships in Cypress.

Bay City’s Oliver Spencer (12) qualified for finals in each of his seven (7) events this weekend.

Friday

50 meter butterfly - 1st - :30.69

200 meter individual medley - 13th - 2:41.09

Saturday

200 meter freestyle - 4th - 2:17.47

50 meter freestyle - 2nd - :27.73

Sunday

50 meter backstroke - 9th - :34.32

100 meter freestyle - 3rd - 1:01.30

50 meter breaststroke - 15th - :39.75

“Oliver has been training very well this summer,” Button said. “He was able to put together 14 (7 prelim & 7 final) races in three days while dropping time almost every time he hit the water.

“Improving his overall fitness these past two months helped Oliver go three for three tonight - lifetime bests in each finals swim (50 back, 100 free, & 50 breast),” Button said.

Their next meet will be the Summer Champs meet in Sugar Land July 26-28.

