Bay City to open new recycling facility July 19
The city of Bay City had hoped to move into its new recycling center before the end of June. The city did not meet that goal but hopes to be in the new Recycling Center at 1702 Avenue K by July 19.
Construction has been ongoing since February for the new building located at 1702 Avenue K in Bay City. The weather this spring has made it difficult for the contractor, Hlavinka Construction Co. of East Bernard, to stay on schedule. Despite lots of rain and wind, completion is only a few weeks beyond the target date.
The 6,000-square foot building will become the new site where residents can leave recyclable materials, including cardboard, #1 and #2 plastics, newspapers, magazines, paper, motor oils, and cooking oils.
Starting on Thursday, July 11, the city will move operations from and close the current drop-off facility at 1812 Avenue H. Unfortunately, the city will not be able to accept any recyclables during the move so hold all materials at home until the new site is open for business. Barricades will be in place to block the driveway and discourage any drop-offs at the old site.
The contractor and city crews will be working to relocate the equipment and office furniture to the new location. The move will take most of the week and the city’s electricians will need to complete the final connection of the balers once they are relocated. If all goes as planned, the new recycling center will open on Friday, July 19.
With relocation to the new recycling center, the city’s property on Avenue H can be utilized for development as part of Bay City’s North Downtown Plan. The plan sets out to create an active, mixed-use district with a range of high-quality housing options adjacent to the historic Bay City downtown and local businesses.
The new recycling center is partially funded by a Municipal Solid Waste Grant in cooperation with the Houston-Galveston Area Council and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.