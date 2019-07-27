Youth e-cigarette epidemic flamed by social media
The Tri County Community Coalition Coordinator Gloria Montoya answers more phone calls and emails regarding e-cigarettes than any other topic.
“It’s definitely a public health epidemic and one that targets our teens” says Montoya. It’s no secret that teens are using e-cigarette at alarming rates. Schools are scrambling to find solutions, parents are struggling to stay aware and youth are vaping at record numbers. As we’ve seen with tobacco, mass media becomes the powerhouse in keeping the trend alive but in today’s world, that media is much different. Social media now steps in and assist with the “what is cool” factor among youth.”
Montoya said one of the most popular brands of e-cigarettes, JUUL, was the first company hoping to cash in on appealing to a youth market. Using young looking models and broadly relatable hash tags, JUUL directly marketed to a youth-orientated audience.
According to Truth Initiative:
For its launch in 2015, JUUL spent more than $1 million to market the product on the internet, according to one research study. The brand has paid for campaigns on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube to promote images and company-sponsored ads featuring young trendy models that associate JUUL with being cool, having fun, relaxation, freedom and sex appeal. Almost half of individual users following JUUL’s official Twitter account (@JUULvapor) are underage, according to Truth Initiative research published in JAMA Pediatrics that analyzed data collected from all public active profiles following JUUL’s Twitter account in April 2018. Out of the 9,077 active individual followers, researchers estimated that 80.6% were between 13 and 20 years old. Following criticisms of its role in the youth e-cigarette epidemic, the company deleted its Instagram and Facebook accounts in November 2018. But while JUUL has changed the nature of its social media posts, the damage can’t be undone and e-cigarettes continue to make frequent appearances on users’ social media newsfeeds and timelines.
Truth Initiative is America’s largest nonprofit public health organization dedicated to making tobacco use a thing of the past. Their mission is clear: achieve a culture where all youth and young adults reject tobacco. https://truthinitiative.org/
“Juul may have changed some of their social media policies but the damage is done. Teens are addicted to the nicotine and JUUL is a billion dollar company. This company captured 68 percent of the e-cigarette market in 2 years,” said Montoya.
Montoya said now it’s time for prevention organizations, like the local coalitions, to use social media to combat the rise of e-cigarettes and help current users quit. There are several websites available to help teens.
Teens can visit www.teen.smokefree.gov/quit-vaping and begin the process to a healthier life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.