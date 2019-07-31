Blessing Elementary Beginning of School Year
Classes at Blessing Elementary are scheduled to begin Aug 15. Students in morning pre-kindergarten will receive instruction from 8-11:15 a.m.; afternoon pre-kindergarten from 12:15-3:30 p.m.; grades kindergarten through second grade from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; and third, fourth and fifth grades from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Blessing Elementary provides instruction for students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade. Students enrolling at the Blessing campus for the first time may register beginning on Aug 5 through Aug 14 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The following enrollment requirements must be met:
Pre-kindergarten (half day) – must be four years old on or before Sept 1 of the current school year and meet ONE of the following criteria:
• unable to speak and comprehend the English language; or
• educationally disadvantaged (eligible to participate in the National Free or Reduced-Price Lunch Program); or
• homeless; or
• the child or stepchild of an active duty member of the armed forces of the United States, including the state military forces or a reserved component of the armed forces, who is ordered to active duty by proper authority; or
• the child or stepchild of a member of the armed forces of the United States, including the state military forces or a reserved component of the armed forces, who was injured or killed while serving on active duty; or
• has ever been in the conservatorship (foster care) of the Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) following an adversary hearing.
Kindergarten – must be five years old on or before Sept 1 of the current school year. Students who attended pre-kindergarten through the last day of the 2018-2019 school year at Blessing Elementary need not register again.
First Grade – must be six years of age at the beginning of the current school year unless student completed kindergarten or was enrolled in the first grade in another state prior to enrolling at Blessing Elementary.
When registering your child, please provide immunization records with evidence of required immunizations, previous academic records (if applicable), proof of residency, a birth certificate, and social security card. If you have any questions, please call Blessing Elementary at (979) 843-4330.
Markham Elementary Beginning of School Year
Classes at Markham Elementary are scheduled to begin Aug 15. Students in the pre-kindergarten morning session will attend school from 8-11:30 a.m.; grades kindergarten through second grade from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; and third, fourth and fifth grades from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Markham Elementary provides instruction for students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade. Students enrolling at the Markham campus for the first time may register beginning on Aug 7 through Aug 11 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The following enrollment requirements must be met:
Pre-kindergarten (half day) – must be four years old on or before Sept 1 of the current school year and meet ONE of the following criteria:
• unable to speak and comprehend the English language; or
• educationally disadvantaged (eligible to participate in the National Free or Reduced-Price Lunch Program and must provide proof such as a paystub or tax return); or
• homeless; or
• the child of an active duty member of the armed forces of the United States, including the state military forces or a reserved component of the armed forces, who is ordered to active duty by proper authority; or
• the child of a member of the armed forces of the United States, including the state military forces or a reserved component of the armed forces, who was injured or killed while serving on active duty; or
• has ever been in the conservatorship (foster care) of the Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) following an adversary hearing.
Kindergarten – must be five years old on or before Sept 1 of the current school year. Students who attended pre-kindergarten through the last day of the 2019-2020 school year at Markham Elementary need not register again.
First Grade – must be six years of age at the beginning of the current school year unless student completed kindergarten or was enrolled in the first grade in another state prior to enrolling at Markham Elementary.
When registering your child, please provide immunization records with evidence of required immunizations, previous academic records (if applicable), a birth certificate, and social security card. If you have any questions, please call Markham Elementary at (979) 843-4340.
