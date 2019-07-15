Recipe writer turns author
Former recipe writer for the Bay City Tribune Judy Barbour has now written and been published for several cookbooks and one inspirational read.
Barbour worked for the Tribune for 18 years writing a recipe column and has since written and published 10 cookbooks and one inspirational read, Soar. You can purchase Soar at the Townsquare Restaurant in Bay City.
Being a food columnist was something Barbour enjoyed doing, said, “I just loved it.” Throughout her time at the Tribune she wrote 500 articles and 2,500 recipes. These recipes were created majority by Barbour and were cooked by her as well.
Together Barbour and her late husband, Barry Barbour, owned four restaurants in Bay City. Barbour and her husband were both chefs in Jackson Hole, WY while her husband was also a wild game hunter. He would bring home wild game and Barbour began to create many recipes after finding that there were little to no cookbooks available about wild game. This gave Barbour her start.
Her other cookbooks include, Trophy Hunter’s Wild Game Cookbook, Cowboy Chow, Wonderful Wyoming, Cowboy Cattle Drive, Elegant Elk Delicious Deer, and Colorado Foods and More. The entire Cowboy Chow cookbook is in the shape of a cowboy boot and the illustrations on this cover were created by Barbour’s husband.
Today Barbour writes in her journal, working on a second inspirational and motivational book. “Everyday messages that apply to living your life,” Barbour said.
When Barbour was writing food columns for the Tribune she included not only recipes but also additional information about the food and place of origin. A few of Barbour’s cookbooks have been recognized by the Associated Press.
