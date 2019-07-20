Linnie Roberts names new principal
Ashley Hagg has been promoted to Principal of Linnie Roberts Elementary. Hagg began her professional education career in Bay City ISD in 2010 as a teacher at Tenie Holmes Elementary. She taught for five years in the classroom, and then moved into school counseling in 2015. Her most recent position has been as the Cherry Elementary school counselor.
Hagg earned her undergraduate degree from Sam Houston State University in Early Childhood Education, and her Masters in School Counseling from Lamar University. She also achieved her Principal Certification from Lamar.
“I am looking forward to building a campus that puts student growth at the forefront of every decision and that cultivates a love of learning through student and teacher success,” said Hagg. “I do not take this opportunity lightly and I am fully committed to working alongside the Linnie Roberts staff to build a firm foundation together over the course of this next year and the years to come.”
In addition to her position with BCISD, Hagg serves as treasurer of Kids In Distress, is a board member of Sunshine and Rainbows school, and she is a photographer. Hagg is married to Michael, and they have one daughter, Adilynn.
