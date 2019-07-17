US Senate race gradually heating up
Royce West, the longtime Democratic state senator from Dallas, is the latest Democrat to put his toe in the water for the nomination to contest Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, who is 67, next year.
He enjoys the opportunity to have a “free-ride” election. He was re-elected to another 4-year term in 2018, so his seat isn’t up for re-election in 2020. So he can run for something else – like the U.S. Senate – and lose, without having to give up his current state senate seat.
West, 66, has been in the Texas Senate since 1993. In what has become sort of standard operating procedure, he hasn’t yet announced he’ll run.
But he’s announced he’ll announce something on Monday (July 22), and not many think his message will be, “Aww, never mind.”
Assuming he runs, he’ll join several others already declared:
-- Former Houston U. S. Rep. Chris Bell, 59, who was the Democrats’ gubernatorial candidate in 2006, getting 30 percent to run second to Republican Gov. Rick Perry’s 39 percent, in a race including Independents Carole Keeton Strayhorn (18 percent) and Kinky Friedman (12 percent).
Bell is already taking shots at
Cornyn, declaring on Friday (July 2) that he was “disgusted but not shocked” by a Dallas News story “detailing the private, for-profit prison PAC money flowing into the campaign coffers of Texas Senator John Cornyn.
“Cornyn’s campaign has
accepted $10,000 so far this year from one of the top operators of immigrant detention facilities along our border,” Bell said. “The same detention centers that have packed asylum seekers into chain link cages, without adequate food, facilities and healthcare.”
-- MJ Hegar, 43, a former Air
Force helicopter pilot from Round Rock, who in 2018 came within 3 percent of unseating longtime District 31 Republican U.S Rep. John Carter.
-- Other declared candidates who lost in 2018 Democratic primary races are Sema Hernandez, Senate; Michael Cooper, lieutenant governor; and Adrian Ocegueda, governor.
No indication so far that Beto O’Rourke might drop his presidential try and run again for the senate.
Senators Run In Presidential Years?
Since the two Texas US senators serve 6-year terms, that come up for election in different even-numbered years, there will be one Texas senator on the ballot in two out of three presidential races.
And the senators themselves, if they serve long enough, will come up for election in a presidential election year every 12 years.
For Cornyn, 2020 will be the first time since 2008 that he’s run alongside a presidential candidate. In 2008, the Republican nominee, John McCain, beat Democrat Barack Obama in Texas by 12 percent, while Cornyn enjoyed a similar edge over Democrat Rick Noriega.
UT Austin Adding Tuition Grants. . . .
Students at the University of Texas at Austin will be eligible beginning in 2020 for free if family income is less than $65,000 adjusted gross income, the University’s board of regents has announced.
The grants will come from a special $160 million distribution from the University’s endowment fund.
“Our main focus at the UT system is our students. That’s it, that’s what we’re in business for is to provide an affordable, accessible education for our students,” board Chair Kevin Eltife said after the vote.
