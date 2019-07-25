Nature Park offers something for Everyone
The Matagorda Bay Nature Park is located on a 1,333-acre park and nature preserve. At the mouth of the Colorado River on the Matagorda Peninsula, visitors can enjoy the beachfront view of the Gulf of Mexico, birdwatch, participate in water and outdoor recreation, and group activities.
With a wide variety of activities, visitors can stay overnight to enjoy them all with options of renting an airstream camper or enjoying the full RV hookup and bringing their own RV. The water recreation includes watercraft renting to stand up paddleboard on the Colorado River.
With Matagorda Bay being one of the top birding destinations in North America, visitors are sure to have an excellent birdwatching experience. Horseback riding along the beach, canoeing, guided kayaking, and fishing are among the most highlighted features of this park.
For restaurants in Matagorda Bay, there’s Spoonbills, Snappers, and Poco Playa’s food truck for some good eats. Visitors can also explore the sand dunes of Matagorda Beach to discover seashells unique to the Gulf Coast area.
The Natural Science Center is a good place to go to learn more about the nature and wildlife in this park. Visitors can go on a guided tour of the wetland marshes and spot blue crabs walking about, and other wildlife located in Matagorda Bay.
During the summer months of June and July, the Matagorda Bay Nature Park hosts events for beachcombing, sandcastle fun, and beach safari. There is summer day camps held during the month of June for children ages six to 12 or ages 13-15.
