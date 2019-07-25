A Garden of Words
A book is like a garden carried in the pocket
Chinese Proverb
For over 3 centuries ladies have gathered to discuss literary works to reinforce reading, learning, and making their voices heard. History shows some of the earliest “book clubs” for women began as Bible study groups as around 1634. Even now, women continue to dominate the demographics when it comes to book clubs according to the literary website BookBrowse. In a 2016 study they surveyed 15 years’ worth of data on book club attendance and found 93 percent of book club participants are women. Not to be left behind in the early stages of the literary reading and review trend, women in Bay City jumped at the opportunity to form a book review club in the late 1930s’. Riding on the coattails of a book review series hosted by the Bay City Library Association’s Board of Directors back in 1936, Mrs. John M. Corbett suggested the possibility of organizing a formal book review club. Much like a community garden but instead reaping the benefits of the written word, the Bay City Book Review Club was established in January 1937. Charter members included: Mrs. John M. Corbett, Mrs. E. J. Kilbride, Mrs. Raleigh Sanborn, Mrs. J. C. Lewis, Mrs. Rowland Rugeley, Mrs. F. A. Verser, Mrs. A. H. Wadsworth and Mrs. Arthur Harris, Sr. A plan to grow the Book Review Club was a simple one-each member would invite two more women to join, thus making the membership increase to twenty-four.
Fast forward to 2019, the Bay City Book Review Club stands strong with a membership totaling 101. Since 1960, the book review program has been presented at Robbins Hall located in the First Presbyterian Church at
2216 Avenue H, on the second Monday of each month with the exception of their May luncheon and presentation at 12:00 noon on the second Wednesday of the month at the Bay City Country Club.
According to Book Committee Chair Margaret Hicks, what keeps the attendance high is the fascinating authors that have been selected for the review program, such as: Best-Selling Houston author Katherine Center’s review of her book How to Walk Away, Galveston author Saralyn Richard’s review of her murder mystery, Murder in the One Percent, multiple award-winning novelist Judithe Little’s review of her novel, Wickwythe Hall, Mystery and True Crime award winning author Kathryn Casey’s review of her book, In Plain Sight, and Langum Prize winning author Ann Weisgarber’s review of her book, The Glovemaker. “Historically, our Book Club has maintained a strong presence in the community to shed light on the importance of reading and gathering as a group to share ideals and perspectives,” said Book Review president Melodie Kacal. “We want to encourage newcomers to drop in for one of our book reviews to experience some of the writing talent we highlight.” (Guests are charged $5 per review).
If you are interested in becoming a member, the membership dues are $35.00 annually. The current officers and committee chairs of the Book Review Club are: Melodie Kacal, president, Diana Gurecky, second vice-president, Sherry Williams, secretary, Frances Elder, treasurer, Margaret Hicks, book committee chair, Karen Restivo, publicity committee chair and Ona Lea Pierce, nominating committee chair. There are six meetings a year- one being the annual business meeting in September, book reviews in October, November, March and April, followed by the Book Review Luncheon in May. This year’s Luncheon is scheduled for Wednesday, May 8th and the entertainment will be the Houston Show Choir (traveling small group) performing “Songs of the Decades.” For more information on membership or luncheon tickets, contact president Melody Kacal at (979)479-0783, melodiekacal@yahoo.com or publicity committee chair Karen Restivo at (979)863-7577, karenrestivo57@gmail.com
