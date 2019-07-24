Go BIG on Brunch this Mother's Day
Outings to enjoy with Mom
Would you like to take your Mom out for Mother’s Day? Here are a few suggestions for an unforgettable time:
• An afternoon at the spa (or a full day).
• A day trip (or entire weekend) to your mom’s destination of choice.
• An outing to Mom’s favourite shops (with a stop for treats and coffee).
• An evening at the movies, the opera or the theatre — or maybe even a karaoke bar!
• Brunch at a nice hotel restaurant (somewhere with the best eggs benedict in town).
Be sure to take lots of pictures so you can fondly look back on a memorable day.
Five ways to spoil Mom on Mother’s Day
When you ask your mom what she’d like for Mother’s Day, is the answer always “nothing”? Well, this year, why not take things into your own hands? Here are a few ways to spoil your mother (whether she likes it or not!):
1. Clean her fridge or wash her car (it’s free and highly appreciated)
2. Kindly forbid her from cooking (and order from her favourite restaurant instead)
3. Be her chauffeur for the day (“We’re going wherever you want
to go and listening to the music you want to hear”)
4. Take her to the movies (and order whatever drinks or snacks she’d like)
5. Give her a gift card for a massage, a manicure or a professional makeover (especially if she’s not one to treat herself very often)
Add Apples to Your Brunch Buffet
As part of a balanced brunch, these Apple Strudel Pancakes feature whole grains rich in fiber, minerals and vitamins to provide energy for you and your guests. With a rich, nutty flavor, buckwheat flour complements the sweet taste of apples and maple syrup for a twist on traditional pancakes.
Apple Strudel Pancakes
Servings: 8
Apple Strudel Mixture:
1 cup water
1/4 cup raisins
1 tablespoon butter
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/3 cup thoroughly chopped walnuts
1 large apple, peeled, cored and chopped
Batter:
1 cup buckwheat flour
1 cup unbleached all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 eggs
2 cups 1 percent buttermilk
1/4 cup safflower oil
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
nonstick cooking spray
maple syrup
To make apple strudel mixture: Boil water; add raisins. Remove from heat and let steep until raisins are plump and reconstituted, about 10 minutes. Drain and set aside.
In shallow pan over medium heat, add butter. Once butter melts and is bubbling, stir in brown sugar and cinnamon. Cook about 3 minutes until sugar starts to dissolve. Add walnuts, apples and raisins. Cook apples until just tender when pierced with fork, about 4 minutes. Set aside to cool completely.
To make batter: In large bowl, mix flours, sugar, cinnamon, baking soda and salt. In separate bowl, beat eggs lightly and mix with buttermilk, oil and vanilla extract.
Pour wet ingredients into dry, mixing as little as possible. Add apple strudel mixture and fold all ingredients together. Set aside.
Heat nonstick pan or griddle over medium heat. Grease pan lightly with nonstick cooking spray. Once pan is hot, ladle about 1/4 cup batter per pancake taking care not to overcrowd pan. After
2-3 minutes, flip pancakes once.
Serve pancakes warm with syrup.
