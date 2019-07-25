20 Things you didn't know about Bill Orton, Constable Pct. 6
What would be the most amazing adventure to go on?
To go to Alaska and to see the Northern lights
What's your favorite drink?
Sweet Tea
What do you consider to be your best find?
I once owned a 1968 Corvette and found the original hood that had missing from the car for 30 years.
When people come to you for help, what do they usually want help with?
Fixing something mechanical or wanting help locating something they cant find.
What do you wish you knew more about?
History
Who has impressed you most with what they've accomplished?
Father, having to quit school to help take care of his siblings till they graduated. He and his two brothers then joined the Army after returning from Germany spent his career with one job and retired.
What would be your ideal way to spend the weekend?
Some place with no outside communication possibly the Caribbean’s
How often do you people watch?
Everyday
What’s the best single day on the calendar?
Christmas eve, when I get to spend time with all of my family, mother, aunts, uncles and cousins
What’s the farthest you've ever been from home?
Seattle, Washington
What is the most heartwarming thing you have ever seen?
The 911 Memorial in New York City
Would you rather go hang gliding or whitewater rafting?
Whitewater rafting!
What are you most looking forward to in the next 10 years?
By accomplishing more for the citizens of Matagorda County through my career before I retire.
What’s the best way to start the day?
With Prayer
If you suddenly became a master at woodworking, what would make?
I would love to build a log cabin and live in it in the mountains.
Where is the most relaxing place you have ever been?
Vacationing in the mountains in New Mexico.
What’s is the luckiest thing that has happened to you?
Having been elected as a Texas constable to serve the citizens of Matagorda county and a successful career in law enforcement
What are you looking forward to in the coming months?
Having a safe summer, patrolling Sargent beach with my deputies and meeting new people.
What was your fist job?
Concerts and catering supervisor for six flags.
What’s on your bucket list?
To visit all the States.
