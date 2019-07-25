Rotary Summer Concert to feature Milsap
Country music legend Ronnie Milsap will be the featured performer at this year’s annual Rotary Summer Concert.
The concert is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 17 at the Bay City Civic Center.
Forty #1s. Five decades of charted singles. Milsap’s hits include ‘Smokey Mountain Rain,’ ‘No Getting’ Over Me,’ ‘It Was Almost Like a Song,’ ‘Lost in the Fifties Tonight,’ ‘Stranger in My House,’ ‘I Wouldn’t Have Missed It For the World’ and many, many more.
Creating a new way of recording (being blind his hyper-attuned hearing led him to create/build what is now known as Ronnie’s Place, where the new album, the Duets, was captured), he broke genre rules and became one of the biggest pop/AC and even R&B artists of the late ‘70s and early ‘80s.
Six Grammys. CMA Entertainer of the Year and four Album of the Year Awards. The first country video played on MTV (the ironic “She Loves My Car”). An early champion of NFL star Mike Reid, who wrote many of Ronnie’s #1 hits and who’d go on to write Bonnie Raitt’s second most enduring classic “I Can’t Make You Love Me.”
Always chasing the music, always hungry for the songs, he is now an inspiration for a new generation of country stars from critical standard setters Kacey Musgraves and Little Big Town to CMA/ACM Entertainers of the Year Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean, as well as a standard-setter for friends like Dolly Parton, George Strait, Willie Nelson and even groundbreakers Leon Russell and Billy Gibbons.
Many hotels in Bay City are offering concertgoers a special rate. Those attending from out of town may enjoy a comfortable night’s stay following the high-energy concert. More information about the event and accommodations is available online at baycityrotary.com/tickets.
"The Bay City Rotary Club is very excited about this year’s performer," upcoming Rotary president Jason Childers stated. "Ronnie Milsap is a true country legend and to have him perform at the 2019 Rotary Summer Concert Series is truly amazing.
"This is the 19th Rotary Summer Concert and I expect this to be one of the best. Over the years, the Bay City Rotary Club has raised over $500,000 with this being our sole fundraiser. All of the funds we raise go directly back into our community and has allowed us to send our local high school graduates to college and has allowed dual credits for high school students seeking college credit. This fundraiser has also enabled our club to help fund playground facilities, medical offices, beautify Our City, bring Thanksgiving and Christmas meals/presents to families who would otherwise not be able to celebrate the holidays and has provided testing materials, computers and many other resources to our community.
Childers continued, "On behalf of The Bay City Rotary Club I want to thank all who have participated and supported this fantastic event and would like to invite you to join in the fun if you have never been to one of our Concerts."
The Bay City Rotary Club meets Tuesdays at noon at Fat Grass, 1717 Seventh Street in Bay City. New members and guests are always welcome.
For more information about the concert and sponsorship, weekly meetings or joining the club, visit www.baycityrotary.com or email baycityrotaryclub@gmail.com.
Ticket prices are tiered by proximity to the stage. Seats nearer to the stage are valued at $50 each, and seats on the perimeter of the venue are a $40 value. Tables of 10 are also available for purchase. Visit baycityrotary.com/tickets to view seating options and purchase tickets.
