Nutritious After School Snacks
Celery w/peanut butter, sunflower seeds & honey
Ingredients
Celery Sticks
Peanut Butter (Creamy/Crunchy)
Sunflower Seeds
Honey
Instructions
Fill in the crevices of the celery w/peanut butter.
Sprinkle the sticks w/sunflower seeds.
Drizzle w/honey.
Honey cinnamon roasted chickpeas
Ingredients:
1 (15 ounce) can chickpeas
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 teaspoon cinnamon
2 tablespoons cinnamon sugar
Pinch of kosher salt
1 tablespoon honey
Directions:
Preheat your oven to 425 degrees F and line a rimmed baking sheet with foil or a silicone baking mat.
Rinse canned chickpeas until they are clean. Remove the skins and add to a medium-sized bowl.
Add olive oil, cinnamon, cinnamon sugar and salt to the bowl. Stir until all the chickpeas are coated evenly.
Add chickpeas to the lined baking sheet and put in the oven. Bake for about 15 minutes until toasted and give them a good toss. Bake for another 15 minutes until they are crispy. Remove from the oven and toss chickpeas with honey. Put back in the oven for about 5 minutes to set up honey.
Double Dark Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Banana “Ice Cream”
Ingredients
3 bananas, cut into coins and frozen
½ cup dark chocolate chips
2 tablespoons creamy peanut butter
1 tablespoon cocoa powder
¼ cup milk, of choice
Directions
Cut bananas into coins and place in freezer in a sealable bag. Freeze overnight or until solid.
Place all ingredients into a food processor or blender and blend until smooth.
Pour contents into a loaf or small pan.
Freeze one hour or until solid.
Thirst Quencher
30 Second Blender Carrot Pineapple Smoothie
Ingredients:
2 cups chopped pineapple
1 cup chopped carrot
1 cup ice
½ cup Orange Juice Not From Concentrate
1 banana
Directions:
In a blender, combine all ingredients. Blend until smooth, about 30 seconds.
