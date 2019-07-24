Snappy
So what do you do when you take a trip to Matagorda Beach and the fish just are not in the mood to bite?
Well if you are the Satsky family from Hallettsville, you build an impressive sand turtle.
“We just set out to build a sculpture and that was our very first attempt and so far that is the only one that we did,” said Sandra Satsky.
“We all just decided on a turtle and it just turned out to be a great family project,” Satsky said. “We started early in the morning and it was the evening before we got through with it. Fishing wasn’t good that day.”
The Satskys have made it a normal vacation visit to Matagorda for years now since Louis Satsky often spent a lot of time in Matagorda as a child. This latest trip came in July of 2018.
“Matagorda is an awesome place to stay,” Satsky said. “(Louis) has been going to Matagorda all of his life and we have been married now for 29 years so for the last 29 years I have been going to Matagorda. It is like our second home.”
Satsky laughs when it comes to how this project even came to fruition.
“Nothing was biting on the hardheads so we started with the sculpture,” Satsky said. “Once we started, we knew we were going to finish it. We took breaks now and then but there was always someone working on it the whole time. We were very pleased how it turned out.”
Satsky said it just came to show her family that just because the fish are not biting, there is always something to do on the beaches of Matagorda.
“I just wish more people would realize that,” Satsky said. “Matagorda is so much like more of a family beach and you can do so much with the family out there. You don’t always have to spend money to have fun out there. You just have to be a little creative. You have all the elements around you to have a good time. One of our daughters, Kelly, went and picked out seashells throughout the beach so she was able to design that part of it.”
So as the old saying goes, when the fish are not biting, build an epic sand sculpture instead.
“All in all, it was a great trip for our family,” Satsky said. “Matagorda never disappoints.”
