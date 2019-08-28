20 Things you didn't know about Jessica Russell, Executive Director BCCDC
1. If you could turn any activity into an Olympic sport, what would you have a good chance at winning medal for?
Making incredibly long sentences with way too much information. I am basically an English teacher’s worst nightmare.
2. What do you wish you knew more about?
Art history, I would love to take an art appreciation class.
3. What is something that is considered a luxury, but you don’t think you could live without?
Monogrammed and smocked children’s clothing. I’m obsessed.
4. Which famous person would you like to be best friends with?
Kate McKinnon from SNL.
5. What’s your claim to fame?
I used to be spotted fairly regularly on C-SPAN.
6. What’s The Best Thing About Your Life Right Now?
I’m at a place where I’m satisfied with my career, family, and location. I love that Nathan and I are growing our family with the additions of Mayne and Monroe close to my parents and sister, and I love working for the BCCDC- the role allows me an outlet for my passion to improve and grow our city. (I did it again- look at this long sentence).
7. If You Could Buy One Material Thing, And Money Was Not An Issue, What Would It Be?
I’d build our dream home.
8. What Movie Can You Watch Over And Over Without Ever Getting Tired Of?
7 Brides for 7 Brothers- it’s a musical, go figure.
9. In The Past People Were Buried With The Items They Would Need In The Afterlife, What Would You Want Buried With You So You Could Use It In The Afterlife?
A bottle of Perrier, a hair tie, and a corkscrew.
10. What would you name your boat if you have one?
M2
11. What Is Something That Is Popular Now That Annoys You?
High waisted shorts. I fail to see how those are flattering at all.
12. Where’s One Place You’d Like To Go That You Haven’t Been?
Africa, I want to visit all the continents. So far, I’ve visited 4 of the 7.
13. What are you interested in that most people haven’t heard of?
Musicals, it’s not that people have not heard of them- they just don’t follow Broadway the way I do. It’s the NFL of my life.
14. What is the more useless talent you have?
I have the uncanny ability to ask my husband every night at dinner if he liked an item on his plate and he inevitably hasn’t tried it yet. I do this every night. By accident.
15. How do you relax after a hard day of work?
What is this “relax” you speak of?
16. What’s the farthest you’ve ever been from home?
New Zealand
17. What’s Under Your Bed?
Probably an assortment of hair ties, dog hair, and children’s toys. I’m hopeful that my missing TV remote is there too.
18. What is something you think everyone should do at least once in their lives?
Travel by plane
19. Where is the most relaxing place you’ve ever been?
The state of sleep
20. What was your first job?
Turf grass farm mower. I only set it on fire twice.
