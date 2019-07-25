20 Things you didn't know about J. Warren Robicheaux, FACHE, MRMC CEO
1. What would be the most amazing adventure to go on?
I’d love to have a seat on the first SpaceX flight around the moon.
2. What’s your favorite drink?
Unsweet iced tea.
3. What is your favorite action movie?
Top Gun.
4. When people come to you for help, what do they usually want help with?
Finding a good doctor or medical provider.
5. What would be your ideal way to spend the weekend?
Since we’ve moved here, our new favorite weekend pastime has been taking the kids down to Matagorda. A good day on the beach is hard to beat.
6. What’s your claim to fame?
I like to think of myself as a master of the grill. I’m looking forward to showing off my skills at the Great Steak Cook-off.
7. What’s the best single day on the calendar?
Thanksgiving, hands down. Food, family, and football is the foundation of any great day.
9. How do you relax after a hard day of work?
With three young kids who are active in sports, I actually come to work to relax!
10. What’s the best way to start the day?
A breakfast burrito and a hot cup of coffee.
11. If you suddenly became a master at woodworking, what would you make?
I’d build my own desk.
12. Where is the most relaxing place you’ve ever been?
Camping with the family on Canyon Lake.
13. What are you looking forward to in the coming months?
Buying our first home here in Matagorda County. My wife and I have enjoyed exploring and looking at homes in the area.
14. What was your first job?
Working for my Grandfather building fences.
15. Who do you root for?
I’m a diehard Aggie.
16. What’s on your bucket list?
I’d love to see the Aggies win a national title in person.
17. Why did you choose your current profession?
My dad is a retired physician, and growing up, I spent a lot of time in healthcare settings. Healthcare administration was an obvious and natural choice for me.
18. What are you most looking forward to in the next 10 years?
Watching my children grow up and seeing who they become.
19. What hobby would you get into if time and money weren’t an issue?
Flying. I would love to become a licensed pilot.
20. What’s something you like to do the old-fashioned way?
I love my iPad, and eBooks are great, but nothing beats the feel of a real leather bound book.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.