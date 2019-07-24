A call to walk
Spring is a season of change and fresh intentions. Many of us decide that this summer is going to be our summer. We are going to lose weight, we're going to walk our dogs more often, we are going to get more fresh air and sunshine... Some of us will be trying to walk our neighborhoods with intention for the first time ever.
This is extremely exciting for me because I love seeing (and being one of the ) pedestrians in our town. I want us to become more and more walkable.
I have a vision for the future of this town and I'm not the only one. Walkability is a global movement to restore what our communities have lost with the rise of the automobile. We can have the best of both worlds with conscious planning.
I am working on making Bay City a "walkable city" because walkability is the key to a happier, healthier and more sustainable lifestyle for our citizens. Working towards walkability makes our community stronger and more appealing to millennials like myself and other generations too. I know that our children want this for their future. I truly feel we need this but we have much work to do.
I've been walking (and biking) in Bay City for almost five years now and I see the potential. I also see the dangers. It took a while for me to get used to the reality of our city streets and I have good news - Bay City is walkable enough in certain neighborhoods.
I feel that we need active pedestrians now if we will continue to work towards our local walkability. We need to be seen and heard. We need to be responsible and we need to protect ourselves but that means we need to walk.
The benefits are so much more than this and they are all interconnected. I must continue to share my knowledge and experience and would like others to do the same so that we can give much needed feedback to the people that are planning our future streets and neighborhoods.
I was able to present this passion of mine to my peers and fellow citizens at the Bay City Public Library. The "Pedestrian Safety Refresher" was my chance to talk to new pedestrians and present my findings.
I talked about the perceived dangers versus actual dangers and how to best interact with our community as pedestrians. I even had the chance to debunk some "common sense" advice that doesn't work and explained WHY it doesn't work... then I showed examples of what DOES work.
Most importantly, I was able to interact with and encourage other pedestrians, ask questions about their experience and answer any questions that they had.
If you'd like to become part of this movement I invite you to attend my next event as these will be happening at least quarterly at the Bay City Public Library.
Personal benefits of walking our neighborhoods
• increased social interaction (can in itself improve individual's health and happiness)
• decreased risk for obesity, diabetes and heart disease
• feeling of ownership (feeling like your neighborhood is yours, feeling like your city is yours)
• reduced spending on automobile expenses
Community benefits of increased walkability over time
• increased sense of safety (citizen surveillance)
• crime rates drop (things like reduced trash and enforced speed limits naturally repels different kinds of crime)
• more vibrant (it invites street art and successful open air events)
• boosts economy (pedestrians may spend as much as 65% more than drivers)
