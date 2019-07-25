Cakes by Bridge
When her softball days were done, Bay City’s Bridget Loring was looking for something else to challenge her.
Loring found it with ‘Cakes By Bridge.’
“After my softball career, I chose to attend The Art Institute of Houston to pursue Culinary Arts and Baking and Pastry,” Loring said. “I graduated with an Associates in both fields but realized I loved the sweet side of the kitchen best! Upon graduation from the Institute I started working for the highly sought out Edible Designs by Jessie in Houston TX. She is who I would give credit to for teaching me how to “decorate” cakes.”
Loring was born and raised in Bay City and currently makes it her home. She graduated from Bay City High School in 2002 and played 4 years on the varsity softball team and played at the college level as well. Loring has two children, Easton and Tenley and currently works for Bay City ISD in the maintenance department as a warehouse clerk but continues to bake and decorate cakes and other pastries on the side.
Loring credits the work with Edible Designs by Jessie as helping get her into this ‘side profession.’
“I worked for Jessie for several years in Houston and then eventually ended up coming back to Bay City,” Loring said. “I worked at the 4 Aprons Bakery while it was opened on the square and shortly after its closing I started to bake from home. I have been baking from home since 2012.”
While Loring said that most of her skills were learned from school and working at the cake shop in Houston, she also is self taught and applied some tricks of the trade on her own.
And while she might have learned the art of making cakes in Houston, Loring credits her grandmother Loretta Henry as the one who instilled her love of baking in her.
“My Grandma Loretta Henry taught me how to make tea cake cookies a long time ago,” Loring said. “They have since become a fan favorite. I’ve always loved seeing the smiles that my goodies bring to my family and friends faces so I decided to focus on pastries. The rewarding feeling after I have made someone’s day by literally putting the icing on the cake is awesome.”
Loring, who has been in the business now for 14 years, offers a wide variety of pastries in her business. Loring said she can bake cakes, cupcakes, mini cupcakes, cake balls, Oreo truffles, brownies, custom rice crispy treats, several chocolate dipped items not limited to but including strawberries, pretzels, cookies and rice crispy treats.
For more information on Cakes by Bridge, contact Bridget Loring at 713-553-7771 or Facebook Bridget Loring
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.