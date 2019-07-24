Welcome to Mercantile
“Welcome to The Mercantile!” is what you’ll hear as you cross the threshold of the shop located where the prairie meets the sea in Hawkinsville. Not far from the coastal town of Sargent, The Mercantile definitely has a coastal vibe with mermaids, crabs, and other nautical décor and clothing. However, there is definitely an eclectic mix of different styles to suit any shopper.
Donna Howard and her daughter Anna Magallanes have selected unique items that are sure to be a personal treat or gift item from jewelry, clothing, home décor, bath items, furniture, and more. A mix of boutique, vintage, and handmade items adorn the interior, and there is an ever changing selection, as items are made and ship on a weekly basis.
Hours are Friday’s 10-2 and Saturday’s 10-5. As the need grows in the area, The Mercantile will be looking to expand the number of days open.
This family-owned business started as a dream a few years ago and has blossomed from a fun hobby to what is joked about as a “real job.” Their specialty is repurposing items for a new fun use. Louis Howard (aka Popi) loves using his creativity to repurpose any old item into a new piece of furniture, décor item, or display for our boutique products.
Donna Howard (aka Noni) helps keep this crew on track. From the daily calendar to the master list of things to do, she has her work cut out for her with new things popping up regularly. She also plans the market trips and helps pick out the new products that are carried in the shop. In addition to the boutique, Anna Magallanes also offers interior staging and decorating in your home or business.
Whether it’s decorating for the holidays, or wanting a freshened style, she can help you get that finished look that you’re looking for. Anna also custom paints furniture for clients, but there’s a waiting list, so be sure to talk to her first before bringing a piece to be dropped off.
Not to be missing the action, sister Lara Brumm and brother Taylor Howard can be found from time to time at the shop helping with big events and any other areas needed.
Events at The Mercantile are a fun addition to the shop this past year. With the new small events room, you can find customers eager to host their baby or wedding showers, birthday parties, brunch, ladies nights, and even host a monthly book club.
Having a wedding soon? The Mercantile can host a small wedding and have food catered in for that special day. Brides also love registering with The Mercantile, and they have a package option that includes a wedding shower, wedding, and bridal portraits all in one.
The monthly craft night has become a favorite event that will be expanded on to include more Thursday evenings and some Saturdays as well. Find out when the next craft event is by liking them on Facebook at The Mercantile at Hawkinsville Market.
A new service this year is the monthly membership club(s). Currently members can join the candle club that is a monthly club that will introduce a new surprise candle scent of the month. Members receive discounts for being in the club, as well as, coupons, occasional free gifts, and information about the goings on at The Mercantile.
Free pick up in the store, or shipping is available for an extra charge. A new membership club will be starting soon that will include and array of home décor and gift items. More information will come soon on the website and social media.
The Mercantile Staff prides itself in providing customer service and a warm and welcoming shopping experience. If you haven’t had the chance of stopping in, plan a trip soon to check out a little hidden gem in Matagorda County.
