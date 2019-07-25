How to choose the right sunscreen
Do you often feel puzzled when faced with the countless sunscreen options available at your local drugstore? Here is some useful information to help you make a wise choice.
Anti-UVA and UVB
A good sunscreen provides protection on a broad spectrum. This means that it shields the skin against the harmful effects of both UVA and UVB rays, which can lead to signs of premature aging (wrinkles, dark spots, skin tags, etc.), painful sunburns and even skin cancer.
SPF 30 (or higher)
The sun protection factor (SPF) indicates the strength of protection against UVB rays. For example, an SPF of 15 blocks 93 per cent of UVB rays, while an SPF of 30—the recommended minimum by the American Academy of Dermatology—blocks 97 per cent. If you apply a good layer of SPF 30 sunscreen, you can bask in the sun 30 times longer before burning than if you were to forgo sunscreen altogether. Here’s another helpful tip: your lips burn too! Make sure to protect them with a balm containing an SPF of at least 30.
Water-resistant
A sunscreen that isn’t waterproof becomes much less efficient as soon as it comes into contact with sweat or other sources of moisture. Thus, whether you actively play sports or not, it’s always best to choose a water-resistant brand for those sweltering summer days. But be careful! A sunscreen deemed water-resistant does not make it impervious to bodily fluids and other liquids. Always reapply sunscreen after a swim or profuse sweating for guaranteed protection.
Light-resistant
Many sunscreens lose their shielding power when exposed to the sun for prolonged periods of time. To get the best protection for your skin, opt for a photostable sunscreen that retains its integrity upon exposure to the light.
Once you’ve purchased your sunscreen, don’t be afraid to slather it on! The American Academy of Dermatology recommends the equivalent of two tablespoons for total coverage of a medium-sized adult. And don’t forget to reapply every two hours!
Infant care
Did you know that it’s not recommended to apply sunscreen to infants under six months old? Instead, keep them in a well-shaded area, outfit them with a large-brimmed hat and invest in an UV-protective swimsuit with long sleeves for days spent by the pool.
