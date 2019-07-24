Chicken & Waffles
What better way to feature a new coffee café in Palacios than its top-rated menu item? Michael and Nancy Dotson had a pretty good idea of what their resettlement vision would be in their decision to move from Homer, Alaska to Palacios.
Their vision was a simple one; open a café in a small town not far from family. Palacios fit the bill for the perfect small, coastal city where they could open Mike’s on Main.
The decision to move came after 21 years in Homer. The Dotson’s felt the calling to move closer to family in Texas after both Nancy’s dad and mom passed away in Katy.
“God played the biggest role in getting us to Palacios along with prayers and lots of family support every step of the way. We knew we made the right decision,” said Nancy.
Though Nancy was born and raised in Westminster, CO, the majority of Nancy’s family, with roots in both Iowa and Colorado, eventually settled in Texas. Michael was born and raised in Flour Bluff, Tx, so it was a no brainer for him, being the last living member of his family, to resettle in Texas. Nancy’s family welcomed him with open arms.
After a few visits to Palacios, they purchased the Main Street building located at 458 Main St. on July 14, 2017.
“I’m told the origin of the building goes all the way back to 1907 when it was home to the Palacios Beacon and the post office in the 1930s. It’s continued history included a Ben Franklin’s Store, Theatre and the Baycel Credit Union,” said Nancy. “Eventually, the Horton Family owned the building and it served as home to a wedding shop and a Five and Dime store.”
What Michael and Nancy didn’t plan on was their wild and crazy adventure ride aboard a five-day ferryboat trip from Whittier, Alaska to Bellingham, Washington. That ferryboat ride began on the very day that Hurricane Harvey hit the Texas coastline.
The first 36 hours of that trip were a roller coaster ride with high winds and rough seas courtesy of Harvey’s extended weather effects throughout the Atlantic and the Pacific Oceans. Once they arrived in Bellingham, they found out the Texas coast had closed up shop following the aftermath of the hurricane.
They set out on a scenic drive from Washington, stopping to visit family in Colorado, while patiently waiting for the Texas coastline to reopen. Upon arrival in Palacios, the Dotson’s rolled up their sleeves and undertook a major remodel on their building to open their café.
“Thanks to family support along with sister Teri (Treadway) opening her arms and house to us in Matagorda, Michael and I were able to focus on the year-long DIY remodel,” said Nancy.
Mike’s on Main opened on August 8, 2018 with the coffee bar and ice cream station. By September, they launched a Breakfast and Lunch menu.
“We offer eclectic diner foods from a full breakfast with our Saturday Special of Chicken and Waffles, baked goods, Ribeye Steak sandwiches to our other daily specials ranging from homemade Five Cheese Cheesy Mac with pulled pork to pork belly sandwiches with homemade chipotle aioli,” said Nancy.
Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, closed on Sunday. Their customers range from teachers for early morning coffee and grab and go baked goods to the preschoolers on “Sticker Day” who get a treat of hand dipped Bluebell ice-cream.
Full tables are a strong indicator that Palacios folks have embraced the Dotson’s. If you haven’t made it by Mike’s on Main, you don’t know what you’re missing.
For more information on Mike’s on Main, check out their Facebook page or contact them at 361-484-5885.
