Matagorda County Museum to host Gourmet Guys & Gals Fundraiser at Bay City Civic Center
If you’re looking for a chance to go out and visit with friends, share some great food and drink and get some awesome silent auction items then the Bay City Civic Center is the place to be for the Gourmet Guys and Gals fundraiser on the last Saturday of September. The fundraiser has always took place at the Matagorda County Museum, but it has been switched to the Civic Center because it has gotten so much larger.
In addition to all this, this is a chance to assist the museum in its efforts to preserve a quality historical, educational and enjoyable destination. The fundraiser’s proceeds go towards that objective.
The Gourmet Guys fundraiser was launched in 2005 by Mrs. Shelby Estlinbaum, who worked tirelessly to make it a fun, worthwhile event and on all accounts she succeeded.
The first Gourmet Guys theme was “A Night in New Orleans” celebrating the region’s food and decorations. Southwest, Gulf Coast, Asian and Italian cuisine have been represented in recent years along with several other areas.
Everyone is invited to “Take a Taste Trip Through South America” this year with delicious dishes from all parts of South America provided by Gourmet Guys and Gals participants.
The Gourmet Guys & Gals fundraiser will be held from 7- 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. There will be a happy hour from 6-7 p.m.
Tickets are $40 each, including all food, beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages. There will be a silent auction with something for everyone and a live auction. All proceeds go to providing quality exhibits, educational opportunities and fun for all visitors. Some proceeds will go towards repairs and renovations to the Museum.
For more information please contact us at 979-245-7502 or mcma@matagordamuseum.com or come to the museum at 2100 Ave. F, Bay City, TX 77414.
Past Gourmet Guys Themes
2005 New Orleans
2006 Santa Fe
2007 Tuscany
2008 Gulf of Mexico
2009 Orient
2010 Tailgating
2011 Explore the Borders
2012 South of the Border
2013 Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives
2014 Bourbon Street
2015 Italy
2016 France
2017 A Taste of Cowboy: Chuck Wagon Cooking at Its Best
2018 Mediterranean
2019 Take a Taste Trip Through South America
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.