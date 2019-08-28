Pilot Club hosts annual Celebrity Waiter event
Ever thought what it might be like to have a local Matagorda County “celebrity” take an order in a restaurant setting?
Then the Bay City Pilot Club has just the right event to fulfill that need.
Each year the club puts on an event called Celebrity Waiter, where prominent members of the community are chosen to be waiters and serve those that have purchased a ticket to sit at their table.
The Celebrity Waiter event is the Pilot Club’s largest and only fundraiser.
This event began in 2011. The funds that are raised from this event are then used for scholarships, camps, grants for special needs teachers, bicycle helmets and education of special needs children.
The Celebrity Waiter event will take place on Thursday Oct. 17 at the VFW Hall at 7 p.m. There will be a total of 21 waiters and 20 tables. The celebrity waiters are chosen from the community by those who show prominence, hold a well-known position in our county schools and hospital, and are active and involved in Matagorda County. Over the past several years, the number of celebrity waiters has grown from 8-10 to now 20-21.
The Pilot Club of Bay City is an organization that has been around Matagorda County since 1950. The Pilot Club raises funds to support those who have brain-related injuries and traumatic brain injuries. This club specifies on the prevention and treatment of brain-related injuries for both children and adults in our county.
The President of the Bay City Pilot Club is Sandra Anderson. Theresa Knebel, President Elect, Sue Jahnsen, Treasurer, and Diane Rejcek, Secretary. The Pilot Club of Bay City has now divided into two pilot clubs due to their growing number of members and needing to meet at varying times.
The Pilot Club also uses their funds to host a special needs prom for the entire county’s high school students each year. The scholarships are awarded to the graduating seniors that are entering careers involving special needs. The camps that the club sponsors are for adults that may not have the same access to certain resources and information. Teachers in the county that teach special needs students are able to apply for grants that the club gives for school supplies and classrooms needs.
The Pilot Club also travels to different schools around the county to perform a puppet show called BrainMinders. Each animal puppet has a story that teaches a safety lesson such as water safety and the importance of wearing a seat belt.
Barbra Smith, from the Board of the Matagorda County Museum said, “BrainMinders goes into the county schools with their programs and perform skits that target younger children.”
These presentations are geared for younger students but are also modified for an older audience.
Hard Hats for Little Heads is another program the club uses.
“We use a program called Hard Hats for Little Heads and it is supported by a board of physicians and medical experts to encourage children to wear protective head gear when bicycling, skateboarding and other sports that could injure our brains,” said Smith.
The club purchases bicycle helmets for younger students and has done so in the past for the schools in Matagorda, Markham, and Van Vleck.
The club also holds the League of Stars event for children with special needs.
“This event gives them the chance to bowl and have fun outside of school with their friends,” Smith said.
Certain times of the year this club will visit a nursing home in the area to sit and visit with the Special Care Unit.
Smith also said, “So many people in the county donate their time to assist without projects and we could not do what we do without their help.”
