Have a spooktacular Halloween with these fun recipes!
Scary mummies w/devilish dipping sauce
Ingredients
Mummies
12-ounce (340-gram) package of crescent roll dough
10 hot dogs
Dipping sauce
1/2 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons maple syrup
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
Salt and pepper to taste
Red food colouring (optional)
Directions
Preheat the oven to 350° F (175° C).
Cover a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Cut the hot dogs in half to make two shorter pieces (or you can keep them whole and make ten bigger mummies).
Unroll crescent roll dough and cut it into strips that are about one centimetre wide.
Wrap the strips around each hot dog, leaving a portion
unwrapped near the end to make the “face.” Place the dough covered hot dogs on the baking sheet.
Bake for 15 minutes or until the dough is golden brown.
While the hot dogs are baking, in a bowl combine all the dipping sauce ingredients.
Let the mummies cool for 5 to 10 minutes and then serve with the sauce. Enjoy!
Apple Monsters
This easy-to-make snack is sure to impress hungry Halloween guests both big and small.
Ingredients
1 big green apple
1/2 cup caramel sauce or jam
1 handful of shelled sunflower seeds
8 big marshmallows
8 milk chocolate buttons
4 toothpicks
Directions
Cut the apple vertically into four pieces and carefully remove the seeds.
For each quarter,cut a small piece out of the peel to create the monster’s mouth.
With a spoon, place a quarter of the caramel sauce or jam
at the back of each monster’s mouth.
Gently place a few sunflower seeds in the apple to create the teeth.
Place the chocolate buttons on a plate and heat them up in the microwave for a few seconds, just until their bases have slightly melted.
Stick a button on each marshmallow and wait until the chocolate hardens so that it’s sturdy.
Cut each toothpick in two equal parts, taking care to remove all pointy ends.
Stick the marshmallow “eyes” with the toothpick pieces and insert them into the apple.
