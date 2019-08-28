Eight guidelines for selecting the right Halloween costume for your child
Whether your child wants to dress up as a gruesome zombie, a magical unicorn, an epic warrior or an evil witch, you have to take into account an array of criteria when selecting their Halloween costume. Always choose a costume that:
1. Allows them to be visible. Opt for a light-colored costume and/or add reflective tape to the costume and accessories.
2. Doesn’t hinder their sight or breathing. It’s best to avoid masks, but if one is required to complete the outfit, make sure it fits perfectly.
3. Provides the necessary comfort. A pair of pretty princess slippers, for instance, may not be suitable for a long walk. And if your child has sensitive skin, some fabrics may irritate them.
4. Fits snugly. Make sure your child’s costume doesn’t hinder their movements and, more importantly, make sure he or she won’t trip over it!
5. Is appropriate for the local temperature. If it’s cold, your child will have to wear warm layers underneath their costume. A thicker costume, however, won’t do if the weather is warm.
6. Is fireproof. Candles are often used on Halloween. Choose fireproof costumes and accessories, preferably ones made of thick nylon or polyester.
7. Is tasteful. Choose a costume that’s culturally sensitive and age appropriate.
8. They like. Obviously, the best costume is safe and to the liking of your favorite little monster!
