Lions Club annual Rice Festival coming soon
Once again, the annual Rice Festival is set to leave its mark on the landscape of Bay City and Matagorda County.
This year’s Rice Festival will run Oct. 3-6 with the Queen’s Pageant set for Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. at Keye-Ingram Auditorium.
The festival, which is held annual at the Matagorda County Fairgrounds, is the chief fundraiser for the Bay City Lions Club.
“Your attendance and participation added to Lions Clubs ability to continue serving our community. We use the receipts from the festival to provide eye screenings to school children, eye glasses to children in need, funds to replace the playground fall protection material at the boys and girls club, scholarships, and assistance to many of our youth programs. This is a short list that could sound like we are bragging, but our motto is “We Serve,” and we strive to do that,” said 2018 Rice Festival Chairman Stan Eldridge.
The Lions Club was founded in Chicago, Ill. In 1917 by businessman Melvin Jones and since its inception, Lion Club International has been dedicated to helping those less fortunate in their communities and around the world.
In 1925, Helen Keller challenged the members to be “knights of the blind” and “We Serve” became the association’s official motto in 1954.
In keeping with Keller’s challenge, the Bay City Lion’s Club conducts early detection eye-screening exams for students in Matagorda County and in Sweeny ISD.
“We used the funds that we raised during the Rice Festival to purchase the machine used for the eye exams,” said Lions Club past president and Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald.
“There is a new crop of young ones that come up every year that we can screen,” McDonald said.
He said if a child fails the exam, then a note is sent home informing the parents that further examination is needed.
“If they don’t have the funds to see a doctor, then the Lions Club can step in to make sure they get that eye exam as well as purchase glasses for these children,” McDonald said. “These kids need to have good eyesight to go to school. If they can’t see, then they can’t read and write properly. If they are seeing a blur up there, then it is hard for them to learn.”
Lions Club International made a commitment to Helen Keller more than 90 years ago to the Knights for the Blind.
“We still carry that tradition very, very seriously today,” McDonald said. “This is just our part in those efforts. We can elevate poor sight by testing children at a young age.”
Members of the Lions are everyday people doing extra ordinary things as members of a service club. The Lions Club is the largest service organization in the world. Lions Clubs International has approximately 1.4 million members in 44,680 clubs in 200 countries and geographical areas around the world.
Lionism is knowing, showing, sharing, caring, but most of all it is fellowship.
A Lions Club is an International nonsectarian, nonpolitical service organization whose members are a group of service-minded men and women who are dedicated to working and raising funds to make their communities a better place to live in. These funds help support their work with the handicapped, the under privileged, the aged, the sick, the blind, the deaf and the youth of their community.
One of the major
Lions Clubs Objectives: - To create and foster a spirit of understanding among the peoples of the world.
To promote the principles of good government and good citizenship.
To take an active interest in the civic, cultural, social and moral welfare of the community.
To unite the clubs in the bonds of friendship, good fellowship and mutual understanding.
To provide a forum for the open discussion of all matters of public interest; provided, however, that partisan politics and sectarian religion shall not be debated by club members.
To encourage service-minded men to serve their community without personal financial reward, and to encourage efficiency and promote high ethical standards in commerce, industry, professions, public works and private endeavors.
The Bay City Lions Club was founded in 1943 and projects include Campaign Sight First, Hardeman Park Teen Center, Lions Camp and the Bay City Rice Festival. The club meets every Friday at noon at the Bay City Country Club.
