Summer Recipes
Buttery Lemon Garlic Rice
Ingredients
2 cups chicken broth
1 cup basmati rice
½ small lemon, juiced (zest optional)
½ stick butter
2-3 cloves garlic, minced
1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped
black pepper, to taste
Directions
Combine all ingredients in a medium saucepan, except fresh parsley.
Bring to a boil over medium high heat, then reduce heat to low and cover. Simmer for 15 minutes or until water is absorbed and rice is tender, stirring occasionally.
Add fresh parsley, additional black pepper if needed and fluff with a fork to combine.
Summer Grilled Corn Salad
This Summer Grilled Corn Salad is full of avocado, black beans, and Cotija cheese, along with a chili-lime Mexican dressing. It's the perfect side dish for all of your summer barbecues!
Ingredients
For the salad:
4 ears fresh corn
15 ounce can black beans, rinsed and drained
8 ounces cherry tomatoes, halved
½ cup chopped red onion
1 large avocado, chopped
½ cup cilantro, chopped
3 ounces Cotija cheese, crumbled
For the dressing:
3 tablespoons lime juice (about 3 limes)
3 tablespoons olive oil
¾ teaspoon chili powder
½ teaspoon cumin
½ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon kosher salt
⅛ teaspoon pepper
Directions
Heat grill to medium heat. Remove husks and silks from corn; rinse and pat dry. Wrap each ear of corn in foil and grill for about 15 minutes, until tender when pierced with a knife, turning every 5 minutes. Let stand wrapped in foil for 5 minutes. Unwrap carefully as the corn will be very hot. Let cool.
While the corn cools, make the dressing. Whisk together all dressing ingredients in a small bowl. Set aside.
Once corn is cool, carefully use a sharp knife to slice the kernels off the cob. Place corn kernels in a large bowl.
To the bowl with the corn, add the black beans, tomatoes, red onion, avocado, and cilantro. Pour the dressing over the salad and toss gently to combine. Stir in the Cotija cheese and serve.
Salad will stay fresh for 1-2 days in the refrigerator. If you plan to make the salad ahead, it is best to add the avocado right before serving.
Grilled Baby Back Ribs
Ingredients
4 Racks of baby back pork rib
Sauce:
1½ cup water
1 cup white vinegar
½ cup tomato paste
1 tablespoon yellow mustard
⅔ cup dark brown sugar, packed
1 teaspoon hickory flavoring liquid smoke
1½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon onion powder
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
¼ teaspoon paprika
Directions
Make the barbecue sauce by combining all of the ingredients for the sauce in a medium saucepan over medium heat. When it comes to a boil, reduce heat and simmer sauce, stirring often, for 45-60 minutes or until sauce is thick.
Preheat the oven to 300°. Brush sauce over the entire surface of each rack of ribs. Wrap each rack tightly in aluminum foil and arrange the packets on a baking sheet with the seam of the foil facing up. Bake for 2-2½ hours or until the meat on the ribs has pulled back from the cut ends of the bones by about ½ inch.
When the ribs are almost done, preheat your barbecue grill to medium heat. Remove ribs from foil and grill them on the pit for 4-8 minutes per side. Brush sauce on both sides of ribs a few minutes before you remove them from the grill.
Feta Yogurt Dip w/Watermelon Spears
Ingredients
1 cup feta, crumbled
1 cup full-fat Greek yogurt
Zest and juice of 1 lemon
1 tablespoon olive oil, plus additional for drizzling
2 teaspoons chopped fresh dill
2 teaspoons chopped fresh mint
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Freshly cut watermelon spears, for dipping
Directions
Combine feta and yogurt in a large bowl and whisk until well blended. Add lemon zest and juice, olive oil, 1½ teaspoons dill and 1½ teaspoons mint. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Mix until well blended. If not serving immediately, cover and chill until ready to serve.
Transfer to a serving bowl and garnish with the remaining herbs and a drizzle of olive oil. Serve with watermelon spears.
Frosé (Frozen Rosé Wine Slushies)
Frosé – Frozen Rosé Wine Slushies are made with frozen fruit and your favorite wine. These cold and refreshing summer cocktails come together in minutes.
Ingredients
6 cups frozen fruit see note
1-2 cups ice start with 1
1 bottle rosé wine
1-2 tablespoons sugar optional (to taste)
Instructions
Place all ingredients in a blender and process until smooth. Add more ice for a thicker slushie. Serve immediately garnished with fruit.
Note: I used a combination of frozen blueberries, raspberries, blackberries and strawberries. Play around with the fruit measurements to suit your tastes. You can add slightly more or less than 6 cups.
HOW TO MAKE FROSÉ:
• Wine: Obviously, this recipe uses rosé wine, but, you can also make it with sauvignon blanc, pinot grigio, and moscato. Technically it’s only “frosé” if made with rosé, but, use what you have and use what you like. Choose something light and fruity that is best served chilled.
• Fruit: Here’s where you get to have fun with this recipe. You will want about 6 cups of frozen fruit, you can use any fruit you like.
• Sugar: For a slightly sweeter frosé you can add a little sugar before blending it up. If you’re using a sweeter wine or really sweet fruit you can skip the sugar.
• Prefer your frosé thicker? Add extra ice to thicken the slushie.
