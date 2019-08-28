HDBA Tailgate Fun
Tailgating has been a long-time tradition amongst our town of Bay City, especially during the football, baseball, softball, and soccer seasons. Students and community members gather together to support the sport players of Bay City. This Historic Downtown Business Association of Bay City (HDBA) is holding its 6th annual Light It Up and More Fundraiser “Tailgate Fun” event September 16th. This event is to raise funds for the improvements of our Christmas decorations in our Historic Downtown.
The Executive Chef of The Fat Grass Restaurant and Bar, Sean Watkins, will have prepared gourmet foods for those in attendance. Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite team jersey to come enjoy an evening of food, spirits, and football. Tiffany Foltyn, board member of the HDBA, stated, “Of course our live and silent auction items are sure to be a touchdown!”
Tailgating is a gathering of people who reside on the open end of their vehicle, typically to watch sports entertainment. The sporting events in Bay City and around Matagorda County can get quite packed, so tailgating allows community members to watch the game and be a part of the event. Tailgating was chosen as the theme of this year’s fundraiser to corelate with the time of year. Since this event is taking place in September, there will be plenty of Monday Night Football fans in attendance.
The HDBA has been an organization for over 40 years and was readapted five years ago. Previously this group has held an event to raise funds each year. The Christmas decorations that this group is raising funds for include the rooftop lighting on buildings throughout the downtown district and maintenance, upgrading the historic lamp posts to have lights and garland, and are now planning to assist Main Street with a sound system for downtown.
When asked how this event brings our community together, the board of the HDBA stated, “It brings unity through giving to our community.” The board also stated, “The HDBA helps to enhance our historic downtown square and city for the Christmas season with the décor and events.”
The “Tailgate Fun” event will be held at The Fat Grass Restaurant and Bar. To attend this event, you can become a sponsor. There are six levels of sponsorship, corporate sponsorships are available.
