Local Author
Webber tops best-seller list with first release
Even as a child, Chris Webber saw himself in the ministry.
“When I was in childhood, I had a preacher that would call me ‘little preacher’ and that just stuck in my head ever since then,” said Webber, a 2012 graduate of Bay City High School. “I knew when I became a youth minister for the first time that this is what I was going to do for the rest of my life.”
Webber recently published his first book “The Battle For Redemption: A Walk Through The Bible” with the book hitting the number one spot as a best seller on Amazon in its first week out on the shelves.
“Ever since I got into the ministry in 2009, I would have people come up and ask me how does The Bible fit together,” Webber said. “People would ask me why can’t they understand what they are reading.”
One week, while guest preaching, Webber started working on a sermon that turned into his first book release.
“Since I have released the book, I have had great conversations with people who have never read The Bible but because of this book, they are reading it and can’t put it down,” Webber said. “People have come up to me and told me how this book has really helped their life. Anybody can use this book, read The Bible and understand what the scriptures are saying to them.
“That’s been the most rewarding part of this book is that I have all walks of people in their faith that now can pick up The Bible and understand what the scriptures are saying,” Webber said. “This by no means is a replacement for The Bible but just a resource to go along side with it.”
Webber said The Bible is full of complicated words and ideas. The Battle For Redemption, A Walk Through The Bible, is a straightforward, simple approach to the Bible that will help readers see how the Bible is less about rules and more about life
Webber said the spirit breathed words of the Bible that weren’t just meant to be read, they were meant to be responded to. The Battle For Redemption, A Walk Through The Bible presents the Bible in a way that is more like having a conversation over coffee versus being lectured to in a classroom.
Webber knows it can be difficult to take the writings of the Bible and find their relevancy in the world today. The Battle For Redemption, A Walk Through The Bible presents a simple picture of how the Bible is relevant yesterday, today, and tomorrow.
Webber said he wanted to be able to answer all the questions that anyone might have about scriptures in The Bible.
“Then they could jump to The Bible and be able to understand what the scriptures were saying,” Webber said.
Webber currently is the Youth and Worship Minister at Nichols Street Church of Christ in Bay City. He has degrees in Christian Education from Harding University and Dallas Theological Seminary and lives in Bay City with his wife Katie Sue and their son Carson.
Webber plans on writing other books and has four of them planned on his list.
Webber has no plans on venturing into the preacher side any time soon.
“Worship ministry is really my passion,” Webber said. “I love leading the people into worship and I get to do that on a weekly basis and I don’t think I want to do anything else other than that.”
www.thebattleforredemption.com
https://www.amazon.com/Battle-Redemption-Walk-Through-Bible/dp/0578421623/
