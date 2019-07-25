HAPPILY, EVER AFTER at Shupak Manor
Strolling beneath pecan trees, looking out over a perfectly manicured lawn, admiring the eye for detail in the manor’s architecture, featuring white columns framing the terrace and swimming pool just steps away from a tiny chapel, describes the setting of one of the most breathtaking wedding venues located in Sargent, Shupak Manor. It is the dream of every couple to find that perfect location to celebrate their love and exchange their vows of marriage among family and friends. Ken and Starla Shupak hold the keys to wedding ceremony bliss.
Surprisingly, a wedding venue was never in their framework when they moved from Bellville to Sargent. In the beginning their first purchase in Sargent was a beach house to escape to and let their kids run free. That purchase led to their permanent move to Sargent where they purchased a home in the interim while they kept their eyes out for a special property where they could build their dream home and retire. Upon completion, they were entertaining one evening and a friend asked if they could have their wedding on the property. And as they say, “the rest was history.” Since then, Ken and Starla have hosted more than twenty weddings simply by word of mouth and eventually social media.
“We are so fortunate to live and own our business in Sargent. It’s an amazing community! Owning a wedding venue is hard work but is so much fun,” said Starla. “All of the local vendors have become a part of the Shupak Manor family rolling up their sleeves and working together. The ‘dream team’ we’ve assembled gives their heart and soul to create the special day for the wedding couple.” Ken gives all the credit to Starla. “I handle the maintenance on the property and leave everything else to Starla.”
Their ideal number of preferred guests is two-hundred. Shupak Manor offers a beautifully appointed Bridal Suite for the bride and her attendants along with a Man Cave for the groom and his attendants to gather and relax in. Package pricing is available which may include DJs such as DJ Dark Side, Ricky Matura-Matura Entertainment (The wedding couple and their guests can dance the night away on a permanent outdoor dance floor), Florists (LJ Florists and Bay City Floral), Wedding Designs (Designs by Dunbar and Anna’s Mercantile), Catering (Fat Grass Restaurant and On a Mission Catering), Bartending (Southern Spirits), Photographers (SC Photography and Jim Richard), Hair and Makeup (Divine Images) and Wedding Cakes (Sunny Sweets Dessert Shop). Security and Parking attendants are also made available upon request. Starla is currently finalizing plans to offer a “Turnkey” option for one-stop wedding venue shopping.
Shupak Manor is open 7 days a week and is located at 333 Hawkins Road in Sargent. For more information on the wedding venue contact Starla at (979)877-5084, Starla@starsmaint.com, Shupak Manor on Facebook or their website: www.shupakmanor.com.
