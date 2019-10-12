Riddick graduates with Master’s Degree in Theology
Michael Alexander Riddick, II, pastor of the Shiloh Baptist Church in Cedar Lane received his Master’s Degree in Theology on Friday, Oct. 11 in graduation ceremonies at the Los Angeles Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Following the graduation, he anticipates pursuant of doctoral studies in theology.
Riddick is a product of the Antioch Baptist Church of Houston under years of leadership of (now pastor emeritus) Dr. F.N. Williams, Sr., the former Moderator of Independent Baptist General Association of Texas.
Riddick now serves as pastor of the 153 year old historic Shiloh Baptist Church, an office he has held since 2011. He also is a member of the Lincoln Southern District Association of Texas under the leadership of Dr. L.C. Dews where he holds the office of Dean of Sunday School Congress and Christian Education. He formerly was employed as educator with the Tidehaven I.S.D. and is currently Program Manager for the Cenikor Foundation/Odyssey House in Houston.
Riddick is married to the former Notika Brooks; they are proud parents to three children, daughter, Mykah and twin sons, Matthew and Noah.
