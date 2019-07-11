Gwendolyn Faye Holden
March 31, 1955 - July 7, 2019
Gwendolyn Faye Holden (nee Drew) was born March 31, 1955 to Stella Ray Drew Pough and Dan Kennedy.
Faye married Kennedy Levoy Holden Sr., in Leesville, Louisiana in 1973.
Faye and the late Kennedy Levoy Holden made their home in Bay City, Texas. Faye dedicated her life to her children, grandchildren, extended family, and ministry.
Loving memories will be cherished by her beloved children, Antoine Holden (and Jessica), Anthony Holden (and Sunny), Kennedy Holden Jr. (and Sharita), Conswella Holden, and Alisa Holden Perry (and Mike); also 15 grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends throughout Texas and Louisiana.
Faye is also survived by three loving sisters and one brother, Seneca and Otis Johnson, Huey Scott Jr., Myrtle Scott, and Jacqueline and Quintin Murray; and a host of nieces, nephews.
On July 7, 2019 Faye went home to be with her Lord and Personal Savior, Jesus Christ. At the time, Faye was a member of Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas pastored by Joel and Victoria Osteen.
Faye - “A woman of excellence, faithfulness, and integrity greatly blessed, highly favored and deeply loved...
