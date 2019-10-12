Guerreros celebrate 16 years
The members of Family Worship Center of Bay City will celebrate 16 wonderful years of service for Rev. James and Sandy Guerrero on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 3 p.m. at 2717 Ninth Street.
Rev. Tommy Griffin, pastor of Northside Chapel of Bay City will be the guest speaker and Northside Chapel, the visiting church. Everyone is welcome to go and join the pastors and Family Worship Center in the celebration of 16 years of service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.