Fannie Ann “Kiddo” Jenkins Reynolds
August 2, 1939 - July 6, 2019
Fannie Ann “Kiddo” Jenkins Reynolds, 79, of Conroe, Texas passed away on July 6, 2019. Ann was born August 2, 1939 in Bay City, Matagorda County, Texas, the youngest of six children. She was nicknamed “Kiddo” by her older brother and it stuck with her for the rest of her life. Kiddo grew up in Collegeport, Texas, attended Palacios High School, and after graduation went to work in Bay City for the Southwestern Bell Telephone Company, now AT&T. She worked as a long-distance operator in several different cities. Her last few years were spent working in several other positions in the Houston area offices. Kiddo loved her work with the company and had many years of perfect attendance. She retired early just before her 50th birthday in order to care for her aging father.
After retirement, Kiddo loved volunteering for her church, teaching Sunday school, playing the piano and baking for bake sales. She was well known for her delicious “Italian Creme Cake”. At one auction for missions, her prized cake went to the highest bidder for $450! Kiddo enjoyed raising money for Sheaves for Christ, a missions program with her church.
Kiddo was preceded in death by her mother, Inez Blackwell Jenkins; father, Joe Frank Jenkins Sr.; her two brothers, Joe Frank Jenkins Jr. and Tommy L. Jenkins; her three sisters, Netina Young, Jimmie Sue Clayton, and Thelma Nell Agnew.
She is survived by many loving nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
Kiddo will be greatly missed by family, her church “family” and many friends.
Services as follows:
Thursday, July 11, 2019at Living Way Church,2080 Longmire Road,Conroe, Texas 77304.Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the funeral service beginning at 7 p.m.
Friday, July 12, 2019at Apostolic Pentecostal Church,5701 7th Street, Bay City, Texas 77414.Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.with the funeral service at 11 a.m.
Interment will be at 12 noon at Cedarvale Cemetery, Bay City, Texas 77414.
