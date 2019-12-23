Jay Donald Tillmon
February 16, 1931 - December 22, 2019
Jay Donald Tillmon, 88, of Bay City, Texas, passed away December 22, 2019. He was born February 16, 1931 in Headsville, Texas to the late Charlie Burner Tillmon and Vera Truett Tillmon.
Jay is preceded in death by his parents; wife June Tillmon, and daughter Janet Kay Tillmon. He is survived by his sister Ray Kelly, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services are 3 p.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas with Rev. Bob Hobbins officiating.
Pallbearers are Paul Roome, Austin Roome, Douglas Bell, Ryan Bell, Garrett Bell and Dolph Schallenberg. Honorary pallbearers are Steve Pitts, Tom Hensler, Mike Youg, Wayne Tillmon, Carl DeWayne Thompson, Lyndon Phelps and Brody Lawhon.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City, Texas. 979-245-4613.
