Van Vleck gains ‘B’ on TEA report

Van Vleck ISD and its campuses received good marks from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) on its Texas Academic Performance Report.
Van Vleck ISD Assistant Superintendent Christie Dement outlined the report for the district’s board of trustees during its regular meeting Monday night.
Van Vleck ISD overall received a “B” on the report. Van Vleck High School, O.H. Herman Middle School and Van Vleck Elementary all also received a “B” grade from the TEA. E. Rudd Intermediate received a grade of “C”.
All of the grades received are based on the 2018-2019 school year.
The district overall received an 83 out of 100 for Student Achievement. Student Achievement measures whether students have met grade-level expectations as measured by the STAAR test. It also considers graduation rates and how prepared students are for life after high school.
The district scored an 81 out of 100 on School Progress, which measures how much better students performed on the STAAR test this year versus last year. It also looks at how much better students are doing academically at the district compared to similar districts.
The district scored an 86 out 100 on Closing the Gaps, which measures the percentage of different groups of students that performed above state goals in four areas.
Van Vleck High School received an 82 out of 100 score. The school received an 82 in student achievement and school progress and an 83 in closing the gaps.
O.H. Herman Middle School received an 80 out of 100 to achieve its “B” grade. It scored 78 out of 100 on Student Achievement, an 81 on School Progress, and a 76 on Closing the Gaps.
E. Rudd Intermediate scored a 76 out of 100 for its grade of “C”. It scored a 77 on Student Achievement, an 80 on School Progress and a 68 on Closing the Gaps.
Van Vleck Elementary scored an 86 out of 100 overall. The campus scored an 88 on Student Achievement and School Progress and an 80 on Closing the Gaps.
“This district met all requirements and is accredited at the highest accreditation that we can have by the state,” Dement told the board.
The board also heard about the progress on the different construction projects currently going on in the district from Sofia Dusek of PBK Architects.
Dusek told the board that the construction on the high school is between 40 to 50 percent complete and is on target to be completed by the end of May.
The new elementary school is about 40 percent complete. Dusek said that weather caused some delays in construction at the elementary and put construction behind by about month. Dusek said the elementary campus should be substantially complete by the end of June.
The remodeling at the auditorium building should be completed by the end of January, Dusek said.
In other business, the board approved moving $400,000 earmarked as a contingency fund for the auditorium over to the high school project. Tim Richard of Skanska Construction told the board the contingency fund was not needed for the auditorium, so requested the board move those funds be rededicated to the high school project as a contingency.
The board also approved the Texas Association of School Board’s Local Policy Updates.
